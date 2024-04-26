Birds Fall 3-2 to Hillcats

April 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell to the Lynchburg Hillcats 3-2 on Friday night. After the loss, the Birds now stand 6-12 while the Hillcats stand 10-9.

Lynchburg got on the board in the bottom of the second as Jose Pastrano (1-4) singled on a line drive allowing two to score.

The Pelicans evened the score in their half of the fourth. With two men on base, Chris Paciolla singled to center field allowing both Reginald Preciado and Andy Garriola to score. This would be the only runs plated by the Birds on Friday night.

Going into the fifth in a 2-2 tie, Juan Benjamin (1-3) hit an RBI single to bring home Ralphy Velazquez for the Hillcats' on what would prove to be the final run of the game.

Four pitchers were used by Myrtle Beach with Vince Reilly (0-2) taking the loss. Starter Marino Santy allowed two earned runs in one inning. Reilly gave up one earned run in the fifth. Shane Mitchell closed for the Birds. The Pelians pitching staff recorded 12 strikeouts on the night. The Hillcats pitching staff answered with 12 strikeouts of their own, and Yorman Gomez secured the win.

The Hillcats win brings the series to a 2-2 tie. The Pelicans and Hillcats will have their fifth matchup of the series on Saturday night at 6:30 pm.

