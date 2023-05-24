Shorebirds Defeat Hillcats on Late Homer by Creed Willems

May 24, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (21-18) picked up their second win in a row over the Lynchburg Hillcats (20-21) on Wednesday night with a 5-3 victory.

The Shorebirds scored first in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Angel Tejada as Stiven Acevedo scored from third, putting Delmarva ahead 1-0.

It would stay 1-0 for a while as both starters settled in. Bradley Brehmer delivered one of the top performances of the season for the Shorebirds as he went a career-long 5.2 innings on the mound allowing just one run. The sinker-baller retired several Hillcats on the ground as 12 of his 17 recorded outs were on ground-outs.

In the sixth with two outs, the Hillcats made their move right as Brehmer departed as Guy Lipscomb cleared the bases with a double to suddenly put the Shorebirds behind 3-1.

But they wouldn't be down for long. After a leadoff walk by Carter Young, Samuel Basallo brought him home on a double with an error on the throw back into the infield, allowing Young to score from third to make it a 3-2 game. Creed Willems instantly tied the game one pitch later as he doubled home Basallo to even the game at three.

With the score still tied at three in the eighth inning, Creed Willems wasted no time once again as he ambushed the first pitch from Yeury Gervacio over the wall in right field for a two-run homer, putting the Shorebirds ahead 5-3.

With runners on first and second in the top of the ninth for the Hillcats, Hugo Beltran induced an around-the-horn double play off the bat of Maick Collado to end the ball game with Delmarva winning 5-3.

Hugo Beltran (1-0) earned the win by recording the final six outs for the Shorebirds, and Yeury Gervacio (0-1) was saddled with the loss for Lynchburg.

Creed Willems eighth home run of the season helped the Shorebirds comeback against the Hillcats as he drove in three runs total for the game, his fifth game with three RBI or more. Carter Young reached three times while scoring twice in the final four innings and Samuel Basallo recorded his 12th multi-hit game of the season while adding to his league-leading RBI total with 36. The Shorebirds' defense turned a season-high four double plays in the game.

Delmarva will go for a third-straight win over the Hillcats on Thursday night with Juan Nuñez set to take the mound against lefty, Adam Tulloch for Lynchburg. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.