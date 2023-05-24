McCabe, Exposito Drive in Three Apiece as Jackets Stroll to Victory

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) evened the series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) on Wednesday night at SRP Park. Augusta (20-21) surrendered the first run, but then hung seven straight on the Cannon Ballers (22-18) to take a 7-1 win and even the series at one game apiece.

Spencer Schwellenbach, the Braves #7 overall prospect, got the start for Augusta. After working his way out of trouble in the first inning, he surrendered a two-out RBI double in the top of the second, as Kannapolis took a 1-0 lead. It would not last long, though, as with Bryson Worrell aboard in the bottom of the second, E.J. Exposito lasered his third home run of the season to right field to make it 2-1 Augusta. The next inning, David McCabe launched his fifth homer of the year to make it 4-1, before Exposito doubled in his third run of the day to make it a four-run game.

Schwellenbach was replaced by Estarlin Rodriguez (W, 1-0), who made his first GreenJackets appearance of the season after appearing 31 times in 2022. Rodriguez was stellar, going 3.1 innings while allowing just one hit and striking out four. In the bottom of the sixth, Jair Casanova extended his on-base streak to 15 games with an RBI double to make it 6-1, before McCabe drove in his third run of the game in the seventh inning to push the lead to 7-1. Landon Harper stranded the bases loaded in the seventh, while Chad Bryant pitched the eighth and ninth.

