Five-Run Ninth Powers Nats

SALEM, VA - The FredNats used an explosive ninth inning rally to take down the Salem Red Sox 7-2, to even the series at a game apiece.

Salem struck quickly against Jarlin Susana, in the bottom of the first inning. Roman Anthony and Allen Castro both reached to put runners on the corners for Cutter Coffey, with no outs. Coffey doubled off a 3-1 pitch to plate both runs, and give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

Susana tightened up from there holding Salem to just those two runs, as the FredNats cut the deficit in half in the top of the fourth. Jonathon Thomas lead off with a double, then stole third on a walk to Cortland Lawson. Daylen Lile tapped into a double play, but it was enough to plate Tuda.

Elijah Green opened the next frame by reaching on an infield single and stealing second base. Then with one out, Paul Witt doubled to bring Green in with the tying run.

Neither bullpen blinked from there, until Fredericksburg broke through in the top of the ninth. Cortland Lawson drew a walk, then Daylen Lile singled which pushed Lawson to third base. After Lile swiped second, Brady House put the FredNats ahead with a two-run single to left field. The inning continued with Elijah Green also working a walk. Paul Witt then picked up his second RBI of the game with a single back up the middle to make it 5-2 Nationals. Later in the frame, a Jose Colmenares ground ball was misplayed, leading to two more runs in the frame.

Kevin Rodriguez closed the door in the ninth, as the Freddies won 7-2. Marquis Grissom Jr. got his first FredNat win, while Caleb Bolden took the loss. In game three, Riley Cornelio battles Jose Ramirez in a 7:05 start.

