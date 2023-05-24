Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.24 vs Charleston

May 24, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies will take their lunch break vs the Charleston RiverDogs at 12:05 pm at Segra Park today. RHP Ben Kudrna (3-2, 4.35 ERA) climbs the hill for Columbia and Charleston counters with LHP Alex Ayala Jr. (0-2, 3.75 ERA).

The Fireflies kick-off WLTX Weather Day at 12:05 today with gates opening at 10:30 am and a special presentation from WLTX. It's also Whiteclaw Wednesday, so fans can purchase $5 16 oz cans of Whiteclaw seltzers at the game during their lunch break. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

ROUND-TRIPPERS PROPEL FIREFLIES TO 4-1 WIN: The Fireflies won on the strength of two homers and excellent pitching, 4-1 over the Charleston RiverDogs, Tuesday night at Segra Park. Brett Squires wrote his name in the Fireflies history books, launching a homer to right in the fifth to push Columbia's lead to 5-1. With the round-tripper, Squires became just the second Fireflies player to homer in three-consecutive games. The first was his teammate Jean Ramirez, who homered in three straight games from August 23-26, 2022. Columbia went ahead for good in the fourth. With two outs and David Hollie and Dionmy Salon on the base paths, Roger Leyton laced a double to right, putting Columbia up 3-1. The pitching staff was phenomenal from start to finish. Steve Zobac tossed a career-high four innings in his start, allowing a single, unearned run in the third. After that, Chazz Martinez (W, 4-3) and Marcus Olivarez (H, 1) both worked two scoreless frames before Ben Sears (S, 3) closed out the game with a 1-2-3 ninth.

COMEBACK KUDRNA: After a tough start to the year, the Royals number two prospect, according to MLB.com, Ben Kudrna has put together three consecutive impressive starts. The righty worked his first quality start of the season May 4 vs Myrtle Beach and prior to allowing a solo homer in the fourth inning May 10 at Salem, had a 14.2 inning scoreless streak. The streak was the longest scoreless streak for a pitcher in the Carolina League this season. He's 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA in three starts this May.

I'M LOOKING AT THE MAN IN THE MIRROR: David Sandlin and Frank Mozzicato have gone back-and-forth on the strikeouts leader board for the Carolina League this season. Thursday Mozzicato fanned seven to push his lead to eight with 55 punchouts this season. Sandlin is second with 53 whiffs on the season.

STREAKING SQUIRES: Brett Squires had a three-run homer Saturday, prior to the game being suspended and Sunday he launched a solo shot against the Fredericksburg Nationals. That set him up for his fifth-inning solo shot to right against Charleston Tuesday evening as Squires became the second Fireflies player to homer in three-consecutive games. He joined Jean Ramirez, who did so August 23-26, 2022.

SEARS-ING THE COMPETITION: Ben Sears has hit a hot stretch, notching three consecutive appearances with a save. The righty has a 1.80 ERA in May across 10 innings in five appearances.

MC-KLUTCH-MAN: Fireflies reliever Cooper McKeehan has been on a tear this road trip. The southpaw had four appearances, earning three saves and a win since May 10. The reliever now has four saves and is tied with John McMillon for the second-most saves in the Carolina League. McKeehan also has not allowed an earned run in each of his last 10 appearances, the longest string of such-appearances in the Carolina League this year. His streak spans 13.1 innings.

BLISTERING BULLPEN: The Fireflies bullpen's scoreless streak ended in the fifth inning of Sunday's second game vs Fredericksburg. The team had gone five-consecutive games without surrendering a run. They worked 22.1 innings before Eduardo Herrera issued a bases loaded walk with no outs, giving up a run. The team stayed hot Tuesday, spinning five scoreless innings from the bullpen. Overall, the bullpen has a 3.12 ERA this season. Prior to the stretch, the bullpen's ERA was 3.67.

