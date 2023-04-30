Shorebirds April 30 Game vs. Red Sox Postponed

SALISBURY, Md. -- Due to inclement weather, the Delmarva Shorebirds and Salem Red Sox game scheduled for April 30 has been postponed. The Shorebirds and Red Sox game will be rescheduled to a date to be determined when the Shorebirds visit the Red Sox June 13 - June 18.

Fans with tickets to the originally scheduled Shorebirds April 30 game can exchange their tickets for tickets of equal value for any future 2023 Shorebirds game this year, excluding July 4. To exchange your tickets, please fill out the google form or call the Shorebirds Box Office at 410-219-3112.

For fans with Hit the Books Vouchers that have not been redeemed for tonight's game, April 30 vouchers can be used on Sunday, May 28 by redeeming online or at the Shorebirds box office. If you have already redeemed your vouchers for the April 30 game, those tickets can be exchanged for any other game for the 2023 season, excluding July 4, by using any of the methods noted above.

If you have any questions at all, please feel free to contact the Shorebirds box office at 410-219-3112 or email tickets@theshorebirds.com and we are happy to help. Go Shorebirds!

