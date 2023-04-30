RiverDogs Drop Series Finale to Pelicans 8-3

Charleston, SC- The Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored eight runs between the fifth and seventh innings to take down the Charleston RiverDogs by an 8-3 margin on Sunday at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. In front of a crowd of 5,512, the RiverDogs committed three errors in the seventh inning, leading to four unearned runs crossing the plate. The Pelicans won five of the seven games in the series.

The game began in stellar fashion for the RiverDogs (7-14). Chandler Simpson opened the bottom of the first inning with a single and quickly stole second base. He advanced to third on Cooper Kinney's groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly to left from Xavier Isaac as the RiverDogs struck first.

Starting pitcher Trevor Martin was solid for a second time in the series. After working 5.0 innings and collecting a win in the opening game on Tuesday, Martin turned in 4.0 scoreless innings against the Pelicans again. The right-hander scattered three hits and struck out a pair.

Myrtle Beach (12-8) pounced when the RiverDogs went to the bullpen. Lefty Michael Sansone took over in the fifth and retired the first two hitters. He then hit Rafael Morel with a pitch before Moises Ballesteros singled to extend the inning. With two strikes on the next hitter, Andy Garriola, Sansone left a changeup over the plate and the center fielder yanked it over the left field wall to hand the Pelicans a 3-1 lead. Miguel Pabon's solo home run in the sixth made it 4-1.

The RiverDogs closed within 4-2 on Kinney's solo home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth. That round-tripper was the team's only home run of the seven-game series.

The seventh spelled disaster for the home team. With Juan Rodriguez making his RiverDogs debut on the mound, the right side of the infield was charged with consecutive errors. A passed ball by Dominic Keegan advanced both runners into scoring position. Jefferson Encarnacion followed with an RBI single to make it 5-1. Pabon drove in two more with a double and one final run scored on a throwing error by Kamren James to cap the big inning for the Pelicans.

It briefly looked as if the RiverDogs may put together a rally in the eighth. They loaded the bases with no outs and Keegan drove in a run with a single to center field. However, Saul Gonzalez was able to quickly escape further damage when Kamren James popped out and Ryan Spikes bounced into a double play.

The RiverDogs collected nine hits, with Simpson responsible for three of them. Kinney and Diaz collected two each. Myrtle Beach was paced by Ballesteros, who finished the night 3-4 with two runs scored. Pabon added two hits.

Sansone took the loss, allowing four runs over 2.0 innings out of the bullpen. Rodriguez was charged with four unearned runs while getting only two outs in the seventh. Alex Cook and Junior William combined for a scoreless 2.1 innings to close out the contest.

Prior to the RiverDogs game, The Joe hosted a softball game featuring employees of the City of Charleston. The city's 2022 Employees of the Year, Shameka Hicks and Troy Williams, tossed out ceremonial first pitches later in the day.

