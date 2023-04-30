Mudcats and Cannon Ballers Postponed Sunday

April 30, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - Today's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Five County Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on a yet-to-determined date.

As per team policy, fans may exchange their tickets to Sunday's postponed game for tickets of comparable value, and comparable seating, to a future regular season home game of their choice (excluding 7/4) at Five County Stadium.

The Mudcats ended up winning their series with the Cannon Ballers after going 3-2 in the rain-shortened series. The series victory was Carolina's second straight as they also won five out of six games the week prior in Kinston versus the Down East Wood Ducks. The 11-8 Mudcats next play on Tuesday, May 2 in Salisbury, Md. where they begin a six-game road trip versus the Delmarva Shorebirds.

Carolina's next homestand begins on Tuesday, May 9 when the Mudcats return to Five County Stadium with a six-game series versus the Fredericksburg Nationals. The May 9 homestand features fan-favorite promotions including Starry Taco Tuesday, Winslow Homes Winning Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday©, CBS 17 Friday Night Fireworks, UNC Johnston Health Souvenir Saturday featuring a Pescados de Carolina reversible bucket hat giveaway, and WakeMed Five County Family Sunday with $7 box seat tickets and post-game catch.

Season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Carolina League Stories from April 30, 2023

