Shorebirds Announce Daily Promotions for 2024 Season

The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to announce the Daily Promotions for the 2024 season of Shorebirds baseball! This season features the return of fan-favorites while having something for the whole family at each Shorebirds game!

The Shorebirds 2024 Daily Promotion Lineup includes:

Tuesday: Valvoline Instant Oil Change Merchandise Book Exchange where if you donate two (2) new books to the Flock Shop, you will receive a discount to Valvoline Instant Oil Change & $5 off any Shorebirds Merchandise Purchase over $15!

Tuesday (Starting in June):WMDT Dollar Dog Night where all regular hot dogs are just $1. Plus, Upper Reserved Tickets ONLINE ONLY will be just $7 for Tuesdays from June to the end of the season!

Tuesday (Starting in June): Bring your pup to the ballpark for Tuesday home games from June through August with Wag Your Tail Tuesdays presented by Wicomico Heating & Air Conditioning. Plus, all dogs get in for free with a donation such as paper towels, food, treats, etc. to local animal shelters.

Wednesday: Every Wednesday is a Silver Sluggers Wednesday presented by Peninsula Home Care where fans also get to play Baseball Bingo to win some awesome prizes. To join the premier club for fans 55 or older on the Eastern Shore please visit our Silver Sluggers page on theshorebirds.com!

Thursday: Every Thursday is a Maryland Pride Thursday presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc. The Shorebirds will be wearing special Maryland Flag themed jerseys every Thursday and on 5 special Maryland Pride Thursdays the Shorebirds will have a special Maryland Flag themed giveaway thanks to our friends at Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc.

Thursday: Every Thursday is a 93.5 The Beach Thirsty Thursday where fans can get 16-oz Miller Lite & Coors Light for $4.25 and regular Pepsi Products for just $3.75!

Friday: Every Friday is a BIG Classic 107.7 Big Beer Friday presented by Mad Hatter Cafe! Each Friday, fans can enjoy a Big Beer of 24-oz Miller Lite & Coors Light for just $7.50!

Saturday: The Shorebirds will launch fireworks high into the sky every Saturday Night during the 2024 season!

Sunday: Every Sunday is a Perdue Strike Out Hunger Sunday where if you bring in and donate four (4) canned good items for local food banks, you will receive an Upper Reserved Ticket Voucher for a future Perdue Strike Out Hunger Sunday game.

Sunday: After every Sunday game, all kids get to take the field and run the bases presented by F.H. Furr!

