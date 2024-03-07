21 Former FredNats Highlight Nationals' Squad for Inaugural Spring Breakout

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Major League Baseball and the Washington Nationals have announced the rosters for the inaugural Spring Breakout, which features the top prospects from each organization facing off in an exhibition game on a national stage prior to the Major League clubs playing a Spring Training game. 21 former/current FredNats will suit up for the Nationals against the New York Mets prospects on Friday, March 15 at 3:10 p.m. in Port St. Lucie, FL prior to the big league clubs playing each other.

Four out of the last five Nationals first round picks headline the roster, and all of those players have spent time in Fredericksburg. RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE (2019) spent part of the 2021 season and the full 2022 season with the FredNats, and INF BRADY HOUSE (2021) has been on the FredNats' opening day roster the last two seasons. OF ELIJAH GREEN (2022) spent all of 2023 with Fredericksburg, and will likely return to start 2024. OF DYLAN CREWS (2023) spent the first 14 games of his professional career in Fredericksburg after the draft last July.

Other 2023 FredNats on the Spring Breakout roster are RHP JARLIN SUSANA, C MAX ROMERO JR., 3B YOHANDY MORALES, SS ARMANDO CRUZ, OF DAYLEN LILE, OF ANDREW PINCKNEY and OF CRISTHIAN VAQUERO.

Other former FredNats on the roster are OF JAMES WOOD (2022), LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ (2022), LHP LUCAS KNOWLES (2021), LHP DUSTIN SAENZ (2022), RHP ANDRY LARA (2022), LHP MITCHELL PARKER (2021), C DREW MILLAS (2022), INF DARREN BAKER (2021), INF T.J. WHITE (2022) and INF TREY LIPSCOMB (2022).

RHP TRAVIS SYKORA, the Nationals' third round draft pick last summer, is also on the roster and will likely begin the 2024 campaign with the FredNats.

The Washington Nationals prospects, featuring these 21 former and current FredNats, will face off against the New York Mets prospects on Friday, March 15 at 3:10 p.m. at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, FL. The game will be televised on MLB.tv, SNY, Nats.com (audio), and ESPN+.

