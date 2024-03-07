Pelicans Announce 2024 Family Friday Lineup

March 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are excited to unveil their Family Friday promotional lineup for the 2024 season. Family Fridays begin April 19 and are presented by Divine Dining Group, WMBF News, and Mix 97.7. The kid-friendly themes for this season include:

April 19: Dinosaur Night at the Ballpark presented by Ed's Dinosaurs Live

May 10: Human Cannonball Appearance

May 17: Bluey Night with appearances by Bluey and Bingo

May 31: CoComelon Night with an appearance by JJ

June 28: Ripley's Night

July 12: Touch a Truck Night

July 26: Christmas in July featuring Santa

August 16: Pete the Cat Night with an appearance by Pete the Cat

August 30: Dinosaur Night at the Ballpark presented by Ed's Dinosaurs Live

Additionally, every Family Friday features the following:

FIREWORKS: A post-game Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Sparks Toyota.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids 12 & under can run the bases courtesy of Broadway Grand Prix after the fireworks.

$25 FAMILY MEAL DEAL: This deal is available all game long and includes 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi fountain drinks, and a bucket of popcorn.

AUTOGRAPHS: A pre-game autograph session on-field for kids 12 & under.

FREE FUN ZONE WRISTBAND: Kids 12 & under will receive a FREE Fun Zone wristband courtesy of Sky Zone Trampoline Park with the donation of an item from the approved Backpack Buddies list. All items will help provide food for hungry children in Horry County. (Backpack Buddies List: Ravioli or Pasta with 'pop' top, Vienna Sausages, Peanut Butter Crackers, Pop Tarts, Ramen Noodles, Pudding (individual servings), Applesauce, Fruit Cups, Beanee Weenees, Cereal (individual servings), and Chicken Noodle Soup with 'pop' top)

The remainder of the 2024 promotional calendar including jersey nights, giveaways, and more will be released on March 12. The Pelicans' 2024 season opens at home against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on April 5. Season tickets are available now. For more information visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Front Office.

