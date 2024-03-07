2024 Southeastern High School Baseball Classic Slated for this Weekend at SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets are excited to welcome four local high school teams to SRP Park for the 2024 Southeastern High School Baseball Classic, beginning on Friday afternoon. The four game, two day event begins at 4:00 PM Friday, and features two powerhouse teams from each side of the Savannah River.

The day's initial matchup features the Hammond School Skyhawks of Columbia, SC, taking on the Prince Avenue Christian School Wolverines, of Bogart, GA. At 6:30 PM, the evening concludes with the Augusta Christian High School Lions of Martinez, GA, taking on the Morgan County High School Bulldogs of Madison, GA. The teams that come up short in Friday's games will meet at noon on Saturday, with the winners battling for supremacy at 3:00 PM. The winner of Saturday's championship game will advance to play at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, GA on March 22nd.

The Skyhawks are coming off a 20-9 season in 2023 en route to their 3rd state final appearance in the last five years, having taken home the SCISA 3A State Title in both 2019 and 2021. Hammond's veteran roster features five seniors and 11 upperclassmen, all under the leadership of 7th year head coach Chris Braciszewski.

Prince Avenue Christian is coming off a dream season in 2023, and have only added to their success thus far this spring. The Wolverines went 35-3 last year and captured the GHSA 1A State Championship, and have started their title defense with six straight wins and 10+ runs in each game. Prince Avenue's high-powered offense is paced by a handful of players who will play at the next level, including Will Goff (Wingate), Judson Hartwell (Georgia Tech), and Mason Banks (Belmont-Abbey).

Augusta Christian enters the fray also with a championship resume, as the Lions claimed the SCISA 4A crown in 2023, their 6th state title win and first since 2007. Much like Prince Avenue, Augusta Christian is led by a high-powered offense featuring a plethora of college-bound hitters. Names to know include C Luca Perriello (Virginia Tech), OF/RHP Wilson Donnelly (Erskine), and OF Khaleel Pratt (Kentucky).

The lone public school featured in this weekend's action, Morgan County will make the ride east to challenge the crowd and keep their hot start to the season going. Coming off a year that saw them go 18-13 but 10-1 in region play with a region title to boot, the Bulldogs are 7-1 to start 2024 despite a roster that features a dozen underclassmen. Leading the charge are a pair of sophomore two-way stars in Ty Tillery and Hudson Reed, both of whom are already committed to the University of Georgia.

