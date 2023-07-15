Shorebirds and Red Sox Suspended on Saturday Night

July 15, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA: Saturday night's matchup between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Salem Red Sox was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Shorebirds trailing 3-1.

The Red Sox scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning on a single by Luis Ravello, Jhostynxon Garcia scored on the play on an error to make it 1-0 Salem.

Delmarva answered in the top of the third on an RBI double with two outs by Carter Young as he knocked one off the top of the wall in right field to even the score at one.

Salem would come through with two out runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame on a two-run double by Alexis Hernandez to plate both Juan Montero and Cutter Coffey to put Delmarva in a 3-1 hole.

In the bottom half of the fourth, the game was stopped due to rain and the game would be unable to continue. As a result, the game was suspended and is now scheduled to resume on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. with the regularly scheduled contest to be played after as a 7-inning contest 30 minutes following the completion of the suspended game.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.