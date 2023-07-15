RiverDogs Come Barking

In game one of the series between the Charleston RiverDogs and the Down East Wood Ducks, Joseph Montalvo started on the mound for the Woodies. Montalvo was taken deep in the first inning with two outs, as Xavier Isaac hit a solo home run over the right field wall to put the RiverDogs ahead 1-0. Trevor Martin started on the mound for the RiverDogs, throwing to four Woodies batters in the first inning, with Specht the only Wood Duck to reach on a two-base error. The RiverDogs threatened in the second and third inning, as Martinez hit a double with Peguero on first resulting in a relay to home that had Peguero gunned down at the plate. In the third, back-to-back singles with one out made it first and third with Montalvo escaping the inning with two strikeouts. The Woodies had a three up three down second inning and the Woodies were also gunned down at the plate on a groundout to shortstop. Montalvo ended his night after 3.0 innings, giving up 1 run, and racking up 6 strikeouts.

The RiverDogs reached base every inning during the middle of the game. Two singles left runners on first and second in the fourth. A double play ended the top half of the fifth, as Kinney had a single versus Wyatt Sparks, who came in to relieve Montalvo. The RiverDogs scored in the top of the sixth as a sacrifice fly by Peguero drove in Spikes from third against Dylan Maclean, who only threw the sixth for the Woodies. Martin for the RiverDogs carved up the Woodies in the middle innings, going three up three down in the fourth and fifth, racking up three strikeouts in two innings. In the sixth the Woodies had a one out double by Cauley for their second hit of the game but failed to bring Cauley across the plate. Martin ended his night with 6.0 innings, 2 hits, and 8 strikeouts. The Woodies trailed 2-0 going into the seventh.

In the latter innings of the game, Aidan Curry took the mound for the final three innings against the RiverDogs. Curry went six up six down in his first two innings of work with three strikeouts.

The ball was turned over to Hartman for the seventh and eighth for the RiverDogs, as the Woodies got one on in the seventh, ending the inning on a double play and in the eighth the Woodies had a single, not advancing any further on the basepaths. In the ninth, Curry allowed a walk and a wild pitch moved the runner, Peguero up to second before Curry sat down the RiverDogs for the final time of the night. The Woodies went into the bottom half of the ninth down 2-0 with the RiverDogs closer Cook taking the mound. The Woodies were only to get one runner aboard with Cueva singling. The night ended in a 2-0 RiverDogs victory, with Martin receiving the win and Cook the save.

The Wood Ducks (46-31) and Charleston Riverdogs (36-46) play game two tomorrow, July 15th, with the Riverdogs leading the series 1-0, as the first pitch is set for 5pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Pepsi Saturday for $2 off a ticket when you bring a Pepsi to the gate, as the Woodies wear a Margaritaville themed jersey that will be auctioned off online and there will be an Avocado bucket hat giveaway presented by UNC Lenoir Health Care.

