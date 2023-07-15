Sox Shutout Shorebirds to Start Series

SALEM, Va. - After two and a half weeks from their home ballpark, the Red Sox treated fans to a show.

Following the four-day All-Star break, the Salem Red Sox (38-40, 8-7) got off to a hot start in the three-game series with the Delmarva Shorebirds (36-44, 8-7) with a 9-0 series-opening win on Friday night.

The night started off right for the Sox scoring a run in the bottom of the first to take an early lead when Mikey Romero made his 2023 home debut with an RBI double to center.

The Red Sox wouldn't look back tagging the first Shorebird reliever Juan De Los Santos for a three-spot in the fourth. However, the loss was given to starter Wyatt Cheney (L, 2-7).

Salem was helped defensively by starter Yordanny Monegro (W, 3-0) who dealt five scoreless innings for his third consecutive start to begin his Single-A debut. Relievers Gabriel Jackson, Railin Perez, and Reidis Sena helped slam the door securing the Red Sox' eighth shutout win of the season.

In the sixth, Lyonell James launched his third home run of the season to left field, and as if almost scripted, his third home run against the Shorebirds this season as well.

The Sox added four more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth to put the game on ice. A two-RBI triple from Ahbram Liendo that scored James and Albertson Asigen highlighted the inning. However, when the ball trickled away Liendo took off for home, colliding with Shorebirds catcher Samuel Basallo. There was interference called on Delmarva third baseman Anderson De Los Santos which allowed the Liendo run to score.

Liendo was then relieved defensively in the ninth by Claudio Simon who did not make a play in his only inning defensively.

That brought the score to its eventual final. Salem looks to clinch the series win with a victory on Margaritaville Night on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from Salem Memorial Ballpark.

