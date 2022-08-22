Shorebirds Add Six New Arms from Orioles 2022 Draft Haul

August 22, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds, in conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, are excited to announce the addition of three new pitchers to the Shorebirds roster from the Orioles 2022 Draft Class as well as three undrafted free agents.

Headlining the group are Orioles 5th Rd. pick RHP Trace Bright out of Auburn and Orioles 10th Rd. pick Wyatt Cheney out of McLennan CC. Also joining the Shorebirds is RHP Graham Firoved (16th Rd., Virginia Tech) and undrafted free agents Cooper Chandler (Rice), Hayden Nierman (UNLV), and Trey Nordmann (Lipscomb).

The Shorebirds now boast 15 members of the Orioles 2022 draft haul.

Bright, 21, helped pitch the Auburn Tigers to this year's College World Series. He went 5-4 with a 5.13 ERA in 80.2 innings, striking out 94. The 94 punchouts were the most for an Auburn pitcher since 2000. He was ranked as the No. 232 overall draft prospect by Baseball America.

Cheney, 21, was a NJCAA All-America honorable mention as he went 10-3 with a 3.20 ERA in 81.2 innings, striking out 122 for McLennan Community College. He was part of a pitching staff that helped lead McLennan to their second straight appearance in the NJCAA World Series.

Firoved, 22, went 5-0 with a 4.76 ERA for Virginia Tech this season as the Hokies advanced to their first ever Super Regional. In 51 innings, Firoved struck out 72 and walked 28, allowing 44 hits.

Chandler, 24, comes to the Shorebirds as an undrafted free agent out of Rice. He led the Owls in starts (12), innings (63.2) and strikeouts (71). Prior to joining Rice, Chandler played four seasons at Pepperdine where he was named WCC Freshman of the Year in 2018.

Nierman, 22, signed as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV. He went 2-0 with four saves, striking out 34 and compiling a 4.72 ERA.

Nordmann, 21, signed with the Orioles as an undrafted free agent from Lipscomb. Nordman broke the Lipscomb program record by recording 12 saves this season. He went 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA, striking out 40 in 26 innings while allowing just eight hits for an opposing batting average of .098.

The newest members of the Shorebirds will make their home debut on August 23 at 7:05 p.m. at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.