Get Set for the Final Homestand of 2022

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A, Carolina League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves will face the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) for the first time in franchise history as they welcome them to SRP Park to for the final homestand of 2022. With just six home games left, you won't want these final promotions! Here's what's on tap for the final series:

Tuesday, August 30 vs Salem Red Sox (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: WRDW News 12/NBC26

CSRA Job & Career Fair - Occurs on the main concourse of SRP Park from 6:00-8:00pm

Come out and see Job and Career Opportunities with over 12 companies from throughout the CSRA set up around the main concourse handing out information and conducting interviews

Fans who bring a resume to the SRP Park Box Office can get a $5 General Admission/Standing Room Only ticket which will gain them admission into the ballpark for both the GreenJackets game and the Job & Career Fair.

Last $2 TWOsday of 2022 - From 6:00-8:00pm Hotdogs, Nachos, Popcorn, Coca-Cola fountain products along with Miller Light Draft beers ONLY $2!

Best deal in town to enjoy your favorite baseball fare!

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Fire, Police, and EMS can receive $2 off a Reserved Seat or General Admission at the SRP Park Box Office.

Wednesday, August 31 vs Salem Red Sox (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

SRP Park Health Fair- occurs on the main concourse of SRP Park from 6:00-8:00pm

Keep up that healthy lifestyle and learn from local businesses! Included with your ticket to the game!

SRP Park Health Fair in partnership with AARP Georgia, Comfort Keepers, Augusta, Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy & WGAC News-Talk will take place from 6-8 p.m. on the main concourse.

Warrior Wednesday - Presented by CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon

Active military who presents ID can purchase discounted reserved seating tickets at the SRP Park Box Office (while supplies last).

The GreenJackets will wear special military-themed jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off on Saturday, September 3rd to benefit the CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon.

Corona Bucket Special - Visit the 19th Hole located by the Main Entrance for a special 4-pack Corona Bucket Special every Wednesday home game for a special from for ONLY $20 (6-8 p.m.)!

Silver Jackets Program - Presented by AARP Georgia, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers.

Fans 60+ are invited to join, to learn more or register visit: https://atmilb.com/3I2lRA1

Last Chance to Win with Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers

Always a fan favorite as fans receives a Comfort Keepers Bingo card as they enter SRP Park and can play along to win great prizes and memorabilia during the game.

Thursday, September 1 vs Salem Red Sox (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: KICKS99 & BOBFM

Braves Championship Ring Replica Giveaway - Thanks to the Atlanta Braves and Murphy Auto Group for allowing us to host this second giveaway night! Be one of the first 1,000 fans to take home a 2021 Braves World Series Champions Ring Replica presented by the Murphy Auto Group! These are going to go Fast!

Football Night - Gear up for the football season! Wear your favorite team football jersey and receive $1 off your ticket!

Clash of Cans Food Drive - Bring canned goods to the game to be donated to Golden Harvest Food Bank!

Last Thirsty Thursday of 2022!!

$1 PBR and Natural Light, Coca-Cola Products $2, and half-priced drafts Happy Hour (6-8 p.m.)

Friday, September 2 vs Salem Red Sox (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: HD98.3

Collector's Cup Giveaway - Be one of the first 1,000 fans to take home this great collectible courtesy of Augusta Technical College to kick off Fan Appreciation Weekend!

Advance Manufacturing & Engineering Technology Night - Presented by Augusta Technical College

This signature event provides K-12 students, and their parents, a unique look into the world of STEM education and opportunities.

Participating exhibitors will allow students to receive a hands-on experience with virtual and augmented reality, robotics, 3D animation and printers, and so much more! Learn more by visiting: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/atcmen

Boy Scouts Night & Sleepover - Gather the packs and come out for our Boy Scout Night with a postgame sleepover on the field featuring a movie on our state-of-the-art video board!

Deadline to purchase Troop Ticket Package is August 29!

Interested in Bringing out your pack? Contact Yari at ynatal@greenjacketsbaseball.com or visit https://bit.ly/AGJ-Scout-Night

Braves BUZZFest - The 'Jackets honor our affiliation with Braves-themed jerseys and caps.

Feature Friday - Carolina Slaw Dog

1/4 lb. all-beef hotdog, chili & coleslaw!

Featured Draft Special - Visit the Keg Stand down the first base line and enjoy specials of every variety at the Keg Stand as a part of Fan Appreciation Weekend from 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, September 3 vs Salem Red Sox (6:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: KICKS99

White Claw Pregame Concert

Enjoy live music from Gone Again (4:30-5:30pm) with $4 Ice Cold White Claws until first pitch.

Throwback Shersey Night - Presented by Premier Networx

The first 1,000 fans will receive a Throwback Shersey tee!

First come, first serve while supplies last.

Hall of Fame Night - We will be inducting a former GreenJackets player into our Hall of Fame!

Warrior Wednesday Jersey Auction - We will be auctioning off the game-worn Warrior Wednesday Camo jerseys with proceeds benefiting CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon.

SweetWater Brewing Company Collector's Cup Night - Enjoy SweetWater drafts with this season's new collector cup!

Last chance to enjoy $6 Drafts with these Collector Cups!

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan

Sunday, September 4 vs Salem Red Sox (6:05 p.m.) |Media Partner: KICKS99

BEE-a-Fan Appreciation Night/Luau Night - We're saying THANK YOU all game long for your support during the 2022 season!

We'll be giving away prizes throughout the game!

White Claw Pregame Concert

Enjoy live music from Josh Hilley (4:30-5:30pm) with $4 Ice Cold White Claws until first pitch.

Sunday Savings - $5 BBQ Pork sandwich presented by Maurice's Piggie Park BBQ.

Sunday FUNday - Rainbow Factory Face Painting & Post-Game Kids Run the Bases partnered with Shout 94.7FM

Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza - Presented by Medical College of Georgia - Suicide Prevention Awareness

Don't miss the last fireworks show of the season!

