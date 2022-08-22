Pelicans Grab Rain-Shortened Series Finale over Wood Ducks

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans snapped their four-game losing streak with a 7-1 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Pelicans now stand at 70-44 with a 23-25 record in the second half. The Wood Ducks took the series with four wins, as their record sits at 59-55 and 26-22 in the second half.

In their best offensive performance of the week, the Pelicans racked up 10 hits and seven runs in the victory. Liam Spence (2-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB) hit his third home run of the season with a two-run shot in the top of the second. Kevin Alcantara (3-5, RBI) posted a three-hit game with an RBI from the top spot in the lineup. Five different players picked up RBI for Myrtle Beach.

The bullpen kept the lead for Myrtle Beach with Yovanny Cabrera (2-2) taking the win with two scoreless innings in relief and two strikeouts. Angel Gonzalez earned his third save of the year by picking up the final out in the bottom of the seventh. Saul Gonzalez started the game after Tyler Santana was scratched and allowed one earned run in his two innings of work while striking out three.

The only run for the Wood Ducks came from Junior Paniagua (1-3, HR, RBI) with a solo homer in the second. Zion Bannister (2-2, 2B, BB) and Miguel Villarroel (2-4) both put up multi-hit performances in the defeat.

Ryan Garcia (0-2) took the loss as the starter went 4 2/3 innings with four runs, three earned allowed off seven hits and a walk while striking out five. Jackson Leath was the final pitcher to throw as he allowed three runs with two being earned in the top of the eighth before the game was called.

After a scoreless first inning, the Pelicans grabbed an early lead with runs in the top of the second. Moises Ballesteros led off with a walk, but the following two batters were retired on flyouts. Spence followed with a two-run home run to left field on an 0-1 count to push Myrtle Beach in front.

With two outs in the bottom half, Paniagua took the first pitch of his at-bat over the wall in left-center for a solo home run to make it a 2-1 Pelicans lead.

The Pelicans added another run in the top of the third on an RBI single to center from Parker Chavers to score Alcantara from third.

In the top of the fifth, James Triantos knocked a single to left field with runners on the corners that scored Juan Mora to bring the lead up to 4-1.

The score remained the same until the top of the eighth. Myrtle Beach walked three times to open up the inning on Leath. Alcantara grounded an RBI single to right that pushed every runner up. Mora followed with a sacrifice fly to center that scored Spence from third. Scott McKeon also scored on a throwing error by center fielder JoJo Blackmon on the same play to increase the lead to 7-1. Rain would end the game early in the top of the eighth to give the Birds the win.

The Pelicans return home for a six-game set against the Augusta GreenJackets starting on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.

