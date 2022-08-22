Butto Third Fireflies Player to Make MLB Debut in 2022

COLUMBIA, SC - 2019 Columbia Fireflies starting pitcher José Butto made his Major League debut Sunday afternoon, when the righty started for the Mets. Butto is the 17th former Columbia Fireflies player to start in a game and the third to do so this season.

The 24-year-old worked four innings, striking out a handful of Philadelphia Phillies as the Mets won 10-9 at Citizens Bank Park. Butto joins Collin Holderman, who also debuted with the Mets this season. Maikel Garcia also has made his MLB start in the 2022 season, playing for the Kansas City Royals.

Butto spent the entire 2019 season with the Fireflies, finishing 4-10 with a 3.62 ERA in 27 games, 25 of which were starts. The Venezuelan fanned 109 hitters in 112 innings and held opponents to a .234 average.

