Shook Strikes Out 11 in Front of Sellout Crowd at MGM Park

BILOXI, MS - Despite 11 strikeouts over six shutout innings from Biloxi Shuckers' starter T.J. Shook, the Mississippi Braves (37-37, 4-2) scored six unanswered runs as the Shuckers (36-39, 2-4) fell, 6-2, at MGM Park in front of a sellout crowd of 6,098 on Monday night. The crowd was the second-largest crowd in MGM Park's history and the second straight sellout on July 3rd.

Shook took the limelight early, striking out five over the first two innings. The Shuckers then jumped on the board in the bottom of the second with a two-run shot from Ethan Murray, his fourth of the year.

Shook continued to roll on the mound. After the only batter reached against him with one out in the third, he retired the final 10 batters he faced. He reached 10 strikeouts in the fifth and set a new career-high with his 11th strikeout in the sixth. The mark broke his previous career-high of 10, set against the Beloit Sky Carp in 2022 with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

The M-Braves started their comeback in the seventh with two outs. Cade Bunnell lined a solo shot to left, followed by a three-run shot by Landon Stephens, giving them a 4-2 lead. They added two more in the seventh with two outs. Justin Dean came home on a wild pitch, and Jesse Franklin V scored Bunnell with an RBI single to left.

Daysbel Hernandez worked out a two-out walk in the ninth to retire the side and secure a 6-2 win for the M-Braves, giving Biloxi their first series loss at home in 2023. The M-Braves stranded 13 Biloxi baserunners, and the Shuckers went 0-12 with runners in scoring position.

The Shuckers will travel to Pensacola for the first time in 2023 to take on the Blue Wahoos on July 4th. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

Tomorrow's game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM with coverage beginning at 3:50 p.m. with the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show. The game can also be seen live on MiLB.tv.

