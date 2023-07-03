Lookouts Win Game Two, 5-2, in Front of Sold out Crowd
July 3, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
The Chattanooga Lookouts won the second game of their doubleheader, 5-2 in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,335. The Lookouts dropped the first game of the doubleheader, a continuation of yesterday's contest, 15-10.
In the second game, the Lookouts fell behind 2-0 on home runs by Pablo Aliendo and Jordan Nwogu. In the bottom of the fourth, Quincy McAfee cut the lead in half on an RBI double.
With one out in the fifth, Nick Northcut singled and Michael Trautwein drew a walk. Jacob Hurtubise also drew a walk to load the bases. Northcut scored the team's second run of the day when he came home on a wild pitch. Francisco Urbaez then smashed a two-run single to make it 4-2 Chattanooga. The team increased their lead in the sixth on a sacrifice fly.
Lookouts starting pitcher Joe Boyle earned his fourth win of the year, only allowing two runs in five innings with nine strikeouts. Michael Byrne came on in relief and threw a scoreless frame, Ryan Meisnger then entered in and shut the door for his eighth save.
The Lookouts head on the road tomorrow to begin a series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Chattanooga returns home on Friday, July 14.
