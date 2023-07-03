Celebrate Summer All Week Long with the Blue Wahoos

July 3, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







After two long weeks away, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos return to town as they take on the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers Double-A) at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Since they were last at home, the Blue Wahoos clinched a playoff spot as First Half South Division Champions and secured their best record through a half-season in team history.

Celebrate the Fourth of July on Tuesday with the Blue Wahoos! The series opener will be a special 4:05 p.m. start to allow fans to clear the stadium before the City of Pensacola's fireworks show. The Blue Wahoos will wear special Declaration of Independence jerseys, which will be auctioned off mid-game to benefit Folds of Honor.

Tuesday is also another Doggone Tuesday presented by Anderson Subaru and Pepsi. When purchased in advance, every ticket is the same price - $18 - and includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. And dogs can come to the ballpark for free with a paid human ticket!

On Wednesday, we celebrate Pensacola's 2022 Southern League Championship with another Winning Wednesday presented by Hill-Kelly! Join us for ballpark bingo and family fun. Plus, Wednesday is the another installment of our Summer Fireworks series with a mid-week postgame show.

Thursday is another Mullet Thursday featuring the Blue Wahoos' fun-loving alternate identity. Enjoy drink specials throughout the night!

On Friday, arrive early as the first 1,000 fans will receive a Pensacola Mullets shirsey presented by Bubba's Sweet Spot. These cool t-shirts are going to go fast!

Saturday is another Fireworks Saturday presented by Woodlands Medical Specialists.

Sunday is a Military Family Sunday presented by WKRG News5 with postgame catch on the field!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.