She's Heating up: Two Goals in Two Matches for Bea Franklin! #nwsl
Published on September 14, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video
Check out the Chicago Stars FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 14, 2025
- Spirit Battles to Scoreless Draw with Top-Ranked Kansas City on the Road - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Stars FC Stories
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Portland Thorns FC
- Chicago Stars FC Down Reigning NWSL Champions, Orlando Pride, 5-2
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Orlando Pride
- Ludmila and Sam Staab Named to National Women's Soccer League August Best XI
- Chicago Stars FC Announces Activations for Wintrust Lakefront Faceoff Match