Sheffield and Travs Edge FaGalde and Cards, 2-0

July 4, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ar. -- Arkansas LHP Justus Sheffield and Cardinals RHP Alex FaGalde dueled back and forth on July 4, with the Travelers (10-4, 53-29) slipping by Springfield (6-8, 36-48), 2-0, at Dickey-Stephens Park.

DECISIONS:

W: LHP Justus Sheffield (2-0)

L: RHP Alex FaGalde (1-1)

S: RHP Art Warren (10)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-The Travelers plated an unearned run in the bottom of the first when LF Kyle Lewis lined a two-out RBI single to left field, scoring SS Donnie Walton, who reached on an error at the start of the inning.

-In the second, RF Luis Liberato tripled himself on before scoring on an RBI sacrifice fly from 3B Michael Ahmed, making it 2-0.

NOTABLES:

-RHP Alex FaGalde tossed his fourth-straight very good start in Double-A, tossing 6.0 innings with just one earned run (two runs total) on three hits and one walk while striking out four.

-Arkansas LHP Justus Sheffield kept the Cardinals bats at bay with 7.0 scoreless innings and just two hits, walking one and striking out five.

-3B Jose Martinez extended his on-base streak to eight games with a walk.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals continue the trip in Arkansas on Friday at 7:10pm. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7 FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

