Cardinals Top Drillers on Gonzalez Walk-Off Single

July 4, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Yariel Gonzalez's two-out ninth-inning single sent the Springfield Cardinals (6-7; 36-47) home walk-off winners for the seventh time this season, beating the Tulsa Drillers (7-6; 44-38) 6-5 on Wednesday night in front of 5,529 fans at Hammons Field.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Roel Ramirez (4-1)

L: RHP Andre Scrubb (5-1)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- With 2B Alberto Triunfel at second and C Jose Godoy at first with two outs, Gonzalez bounced a single into shallow right field that scored Triunfel on a close play at the plate and made the Cardinals walk-off winners for the seventh time this season.

- The Cardinals battled back from a 4-1 deficit in the game, taking the lead 5-4 on a double by SS Rayder Ascanio in the seventh. Earlier in the inning, CF Dylan Carlson tied the game 4-4 with his 13th home run of the season.

NOTABLES:

- Cardinals C Jose Godoy led all batters with a 3-for-3 night, driving in two and scoring once himself. He also added a walk.

- The Cardinals have now won four consecutive home series after taking two of three against Tulsa and have the most home wins in the Texas League (27).

WHAT'S ON DECK:

The Cardinals travel to Little Rock on Thursday where they open a four-game series with the first-place Arkansas Travelers. Thursday's first pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

