Sharts, Idaho Falls Quiet Jacks

July 3, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Jackalopes, stymied by the right arm of Owen Sharts, fell to the Idaho Falls Chukars 8-3 on Tuesday in the opening game of a six-game series at Suplizio Field.

Idaho Falls ace gave up five hits and struck out eleven in eight innings of work, battling Jackalopes hitters almost from the word go. He did give up a run to the first two batters when Julian Boyd walked, stole second, and came home to score on an Ethan Smith bleeder.

He would not give up another hit until the 6th inning.

Sharts fanned two batters an inning for the first four frames, only going K-less in the 7th (a 1-2-3 inning). He wrapped up his outing by fanning the first two batters of the 8th and retiring his 24th batter on pitch 112.

The Jackalopes started a rally against Tyler Dyball in the 9th with two hard-hit balls by Calyn Halvorson and David Rivera. The third hard-hit ball of the inning would prove to be costly. Drew Sackett sizzled a one-hopper to Theo Hardy at short, and a 6-4-3 double play cut the rally short.

"We ran into a great pitching performance by the Chukars yesterday" said Jackalopes Manager Chris Knabenshue. "Their guy Sharts had a really good curveball working that he could throw for strikes and back it up with a solid fastball. Sometimes you just have to tip your cap. We have some new faces that showed up yesterday and we are encouraged with what we saw from them. We are making progress and getting better."

Will Burnaconak made his Jackalopes debut on the hill, throwing four innings and giving up three earned runs. The Pioneer League vet, who the Jackalopes picked up from Northern Colorado, didn't have his sharpest command, but he kept the team in the game before his exit.

Ayden Alger also made his Jackalopes debut. The lefty-out of Lubbock Christian University worked a great seventh inning, striking out two and going 1-2-3. He was lifted in the 8th without getting an out, and a runner he left on came home to score to sour his outing a bit.

The Jackalopes return home Wednesday night to face the Chukars in game two. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 with Wiener Wednesday ($1 hot dogs) and Catch a Ball, Win a Contract Night on tap.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.