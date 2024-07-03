Martinez, Smith Turn up the Heat in 9-5 Win

July 3, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







DAVIS, Calif. -- Noah Martinez (3-5, 2 2B, HR) and Jaylen Smith (2-5, HR, 4 RBI) put on a show in Oakland's 9-5 win against the Yolo High Wheelers on Wednesday. They went back-to-back-to-back with Myles Jefferson in the fifth, the team's first such feat this year.

Both teams scored in the first, and then Martinez led off the second with a sky-high pop fly down the left-field line that landed fair for a double. He scored after a couple Yolo errors to put the Ballers back in front, 2-1.

With one out in the third, Dondrei Hubbard crushed a double to right-center field. Jefferson lined a two-out single to right center to score Hubbard. Next, Jefferson stole second and Martinez banged his second double of the game off the wall in left to extend the advantage to 4-1.

Braedon Blackford pulled a solo dinger down the left-field line to lead off the bottom of the fourth. The next two High Wheelers reached on a walk and a bunt single, and a sacrifice bunt put them both in scoring position with only one out. Mason Minzey's RBI groundout cut the deficit to 4-3, but Justin Kleinsorge struck out Brayland Skinner looking to keep his team in front.

After Hubbard walked with one out in the fifth, Smith launched a no-doubt, two-run blast to left. Jefferson and Martinez joined in on the fun with a pair of solo shots, as the Ballers blasted back-to-back-to-back bombs for the first time in their history.

Smith completed his 4-RBI game with a line-drive single to center in the ninth, pushing Oakland's edge to 9-3. The four runs Smith plated is his largest total so far this season.

The High Wheelers made some noise in the bottom of the ninth, but Chandler David entered to record his fifth save and second in as many days. Brody Eglite earned the win, improving his record to 4-0, as he and JP Gates combined for four scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

With their third straight win, the Ballers await the results of Wednesday's night action in the Pioneer League to see if they will finish the day tied for second place in the standings. Before the series shifts to Oakland, the High Wheelers host one more, with first pitch set for 10 a.m. PDT on Thursday. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

