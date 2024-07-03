Game 2 against Owlz Postponed

July 3, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Torrential downpour at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday forced the postponement of the second game of the homestand against Northern Colorado.

Wednesday's game will be made up Friday for a double-header slated for two seven-inning games. First pitch for Game 1 of the double-header is slated for 5:05 p.m, and the gates will open at 4:00 p.m. with Game 2 scheduled for approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

All tickets for Wednesday, July 3rd's game can be exchanged for any 2024 Mustangs home game.

Thursday's game is scheduled on time for nine-innings at 4:05 p.m. with gates opening at 3:00 p.m. for the Fourth of July. There will be $4 general admission tickets available at the gate, with $4 hot dogs and $4 beer available.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.