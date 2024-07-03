9th Inning Home Run from Rosario Key in PaddleHeads' Win

July 3, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a 9-game road trip on Tuesday evening in the first game of a 6-game series with the Boise Hawks. The familiar foes from years past would be locked in a tight battle throughout the contest. Both teams would enjoy time in front throughout the course of action. However, neither team would lead by more than 2-runs at any point as the lead would pinball back and forth in the 5th and 7th innings. A pair of clutch home runs was the difference allowing the Hawks to lead by 1 run heading into the top of the 9th. Home run power in the frame would prove to be the final swing of the pengalum.

Mike Rosario would launch a towering home run to right field in the top of the 9th inning to give the PaddleHeads a 2-run advantage to erase a deficit. The Hawks would make things interesting in the bottom of the 9th loading the bases with 2 outs. Ethan Swanson stood tall himself in a clutch situation in the bottom of the 9th recording the final out with a strikeout as the PaddleHeads came away with a gutsy 8-6 game 1 win over the Hawks.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.