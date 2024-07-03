9th Inning Home Run from Rosario Key in PaddleHeads' Win
July 3, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Missoula PaddleHeads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a 9-game road trip on Tuesday evening in the first game of a 6-game series with the Boise Hawks. The familiar foes from years past would be locked in a tight battle throughout the contest. Both teams would enjoy time in front throughout the course of action. However, neither team would lead by more than 2-runs at any point as the lead would pinball back and forth in the 5th and 7th innings. A pair of clutch home runs was the difference allowing the Hawks to lead by 1 run heading into the top of the 9th. Home run power in the frame would prove to be the final swing of the pengalum.
Mike Rosario would launch a towering home run to right field in the top of the 9th inning to give the PaddleHeads a 2-run advantage to erase a deficit. The Hawks would make things interesting in the bottom of the 9th loading the bases with 2 outs. Ethan Swanson stood tall himself in a clutch situation in the bottom of the 9th recording the final out with a strikeout as the PaddleHeads came away with a gutsy 8-6 game 1 win over the Hawks.
