Shakes to the Rescue!!!
Published on June 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
Dayonn Harris scored the only goal of the game as New Mexico United took a 1-0 victory against Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday night at Heart Health Park to extend their undefeated streak to four games in the league and move into the top five in the USL Championship's Western Conference.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 30, 2026
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