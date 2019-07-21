Seymour Slam Seals Shrimp Sweep 10-5

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (47-52, 18-11) defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts (44-54, 8-21) by a 10-5 score in the fourth game of the four-game series at AT&T Field on Sunday afternoon.

The win completed a four-game sweep for the Jumbo Shrimp in Chattanooga, as Jacksonville handed the Lookouts their 14th consecutive loss, one loss shy of tying the Southern League record for the longest losing streak in league history.

Jacksonville left-handed starting pitcher Daniel Castano (3-1) earned the victory, working six innings where he allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. Chattanooga left-handed starting pitcher Reiver Sanmartin (0-4) took the loss, working four and a third innings where he allowed eight runs (all earned) on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Jacksonville left-handed pitcher McKenzie Mills worked the final three innings for his second save of the year.

Jacksonville struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Bryson Brigman brought in the first run with an RBI double, and then he scored from third when Joe Dunand reached on a fielding error by Lookouts third baseman Gavin LaValley to make it 2-0. Chattanooga answered with a run in the bottom of the first, as Taylor Trammell hit a triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly from Mitch Nay to make it 2-1. An inning later Chattanooga tied the game at 2-2 on an RBI single by Alfredo Rodriguez.

The Jumbo Shrimp used the long ball to get back in front, as Corey Bird powered out a two-run homer to right field to give Jacksonville a 4-2 lead in the top of the third. Two innings later in the top of the fifth, J.C. Millan added an RBI single to grow the lead to 5-2 off Sanmartin before a pitching change was made. Chattanooga right-handed relief pitcher Ryan Nutof entered the game and his first pitch was hit out of the ballpark by Anfernee Seymour, a grand slam home run to right field that put Jacksonville's lead at 9-2.

In the top of the sixth inning, Millan added an RBI double to grow the lead to 10-2. The Lookouts answered in the bottom of the sixth with a Gavin LaValley two-run home run to make it a 10-4 score. Mitch Nay added the final Lookouts run with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to put the score at 10-5, which would be the final.

Each player in Jacksonville's starting lineup recorded a base hit in the contest, and Seymour's four runs batted in off of his grand slam gave him a career high in RBI. Seymour was one of three Shrimp hitters with a multi-RBI game, and five hitters had multi-hit games.

