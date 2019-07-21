Generals Gameday: July 21 at Montgomery

Jackson Generals (55-41 Overall, 16-10 Second Half)

Vs. Montgomery Biscuits (62-37, 18-11 Second Half)

Sunday, July 21 | 5:05 pm CT | Riverwalk Stadium

Game 97 | Road Game 55 | Second Half Game 27

Generals SP: RHP Cole Stapler, 2-0, 5.82 ERA

Opponent SP: Opener & RHP Jason Garcia, 2-0, 2.45 ERA

LAST GAME: Montgomery, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, exploded for six runs in the ninth inning of Saturday night's game at Montgomery, pulling off a miraculous 9-6 victory at Riverwalk Stadium. Jackson (55-41) took a 2-1 lead in the series with the victory, their seventh last-at-bat win of the season and second last-at-bat win against Montgomery (62-37). Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Jackson right-hander Cole Stapler has been hit hard in his first three Double-A starts (17.0 IP, 21 hits allowed), but he has yet to lose, helped by good run support, strong defense and a knack for staying in the strike zone (only 6 walks so far). He went through a stretch like this earlier in 2019, but he came out on the other side alright:

Stapler at Visalia, April 25-May 7: 3 GS, 0-2, 7.71 ERA, 14.0 IP, 12 ER

Stapler at Visalia, May 12-June 26: 8 GS, 1-3, 2.93 ERA, 43.0 IP, 14 ER

Stapler's counterpart will be an opener, followed by veteran Jason Garcia, who carries 21 games of MLB service time with Baltimore in 2015. Garcia signed with the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this month and has won both of his starts so far.

REACHING IS NOT A REACH: Through July 20, Daulton Varsho and Pavin Smith have piled up some impressive streaks for reaching base safely. Varsho's streak currently stands at 24 straight games on base, dating back to June 11. That's the second-longest active streak in the league currently, trailing only Birmingham's Gavin Sheets (33). Smith's streak sits at 13 games, dating back to July 3. Sheets' streak is the longest in the league this year, joining only Mississippi's Drew Waters (30) as the two players to reach base in 30 or more straight games this year.

Southern League Stories from July 21, 2019

