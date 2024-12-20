Seymour, 1st Round Pick & More Acquired in Swap for Michaud

December 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders have made a bold move to strengthen their future by trading forward Alexis Michaud to the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

In return, the Islanders have acquired 2023 18th overall pick, Jabez Seymour. As well as several key draft picks, including a 1st rounder in the 2027 draft, that will help shape the team's long-term success

The Return: Seymour, a 1st, and Key Draft Picks

The centerpiece of this trade is Jabez Seymour, a 17-year-old forward from North River, Newfoundland. Seymour was drafted by Baie-Comeau in the 1st round of the 2023 QMJHL Draft (18th overall) and has shown impressive potential during his time with the Drakkar.

Standing 6'3" and weighing 201 lbs, Seymour is a physical force on the ice, combining his size with skill to create a powerful presence. In his first two seasons, Seymour has tallied 6 goals and 9 assists for 15 points.

His size and physicality will provide the Islanders with another big-bodied player who can contribute both offensively and defensively. As one of the more exciting young prospects in the league, Seymour is expected to make an immediate impact in Charlottetown and develop into a key player in the years to come.

Fans will have their first opportunity to see Seymour in action on the Island when the Islanders face off against the Cape Breton Eagles on the 28th and the Moncton Wildcats on the 29th. Get your tickets online or in-person at the Eastlink Centre Box Office.

In addition to Seymour, the Islanders have also acquired three important draft picks:

- 1st round pick in the 2027 QMJHL Draft, which adds significant future value to the Islanders' long-term strategy. This pick will provide the team with an opportunity to add a top-tier talent for the future.

- 4th and 5th round picks in the 2027 QMJHL Draft, further strengthening the Islanders' pipeline and ensuring that the team has the resources to continue developing a competitive roster.

A Fond Farewell to Alexis Michaud

The Islanders would like to acknowledge the contribution of Alexis Michaud, who has been an important part of the Islanders' lineup for the past three seasons. Michaud, drafted in the 2nd round of the 2022 QMJHL Draft, has been a standout leader both on and off the ice. In 147 games with the Islanders, he scored 38 goals and 45 assists for 83 points. This season, he was already off to a strong start with 10 goals in 28 games.

Michaud's leadership and commitment to the team have made him a fan favorite, and his presence will be missed both in the locker room and on the ice. We want to sincerely thank Alexis for his incredible service to the organization and wish him all the best as he moves on to Baie-Comeau.

Jim Hulton - Head Coach & GM

Trades are a difficult part of our business and these transactions were no different.The Michaud trade offered a tremendous return which addresses both current & future needs.Seymour is a big, strong C that all good teams seek and we think he has a high ceiling of potential.

Alexis and Egor have been great teammates and important contributors on ice. Both are excellent people who will be missed by the team. We wish them much success in the future and are grateful for their contributions to the Islanders.

