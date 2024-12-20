Goalie and Draft Picks Acquired, D-Man Signed on Fourth Day of Trade Period

December 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

It was another busy day for the Cape Breton Eagles on Thursday as the club continued to shake up its roster during the winter trade period.

To begin the day, the Eagles acquired goaltender Alexis Cournoyer from Baie-Comeau in exchange for a 9th round draft pick in 2026.

Cournoyer (Trois-Rivières, QC) was drafted in 2021 by the Drakkar and currently plays with the Truro Bearcats in the Maritime Junior Hockey League.

"We needed someone for the time being while Jakub Milota is away at the world juniors. Alexis is 19-years-old and it could be his last shot to play in this league," said Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier. "Our scouts think he is one of, if not the best goalie in junior A in the Maritimes so we are excited to give him an opportunity to prove himself."

Later that day, the Eagles traded 2024 second round draft pick Xavier Sabourin to the Victoriaville Tigres in exchange for a second round draft pick in 2025 and a second round draft pick in 2026.

Sabourin, 16, was selected 27th overall in June's entry draft and currently plays U18 AAA in Quebec with the Châteauguay Grenadiers where he has scored 27 points in 26 games so far this season.

Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier said "already having guys like Samuel Boyer, the leading scorer in the Quebec league, Sam Rocca, the leading scoring in the New Brunswick-PEI league, Jacob Hartlin, a top scorer in Nova Scotia, plus guys like Hugo Charron and Derek Andrews in our system, we have a lot of good young talent coming up. We have so many quality forwards that we think this offer was too good to pass on"

Then, the Eagles announced they have signed 19-year-old defenceman Andrew Brown from the Nanaimo Clippers of the British Columbia Hockey League.

Brown, (Oakville, ON) has played parts of the last two seasons with Nanaimo, amounting 47 points in 70 games; including an impressive 18 points in 23 games so far this season.

Recently, Brown was named to the BCHL top prospects game which he was set to take part in on January 17th.

Standing at 5'11, 187lbs Brown is described as strong skating, two-way defenceman by Couturier.

"We just acquired a really good puck moving d-man," he said. "He's a great two-way player who is a strong skater. He will be a great addition to our team in the second half and we are very excited to have him."

