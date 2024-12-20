Islanders Add 05 Forward Ethan Montroy from BCHL

December 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are excited to announce the signing of 19-year-old left winger Ethan Montroy. Hailing from Ottawa, Ontario, Montroy stands 5'11" and weighs 181 lbs.

He brings a wealth of experience from various leagues, having previously played for the Soo Greyhounds in the OHL and spending time with the Cornwall Colts in the CCHL.

I am honoured and excited to be part of the team and community. I can't wait to get there and meet everyone and get on the ice with the boys for the first time. Thank you to all the coaching staff for your support. Go Isles Go!

Ethan Montroy

This season, Montroy has been making waves in the BCHL with the Prince George Spruce Kings, where he has accumulated an impressive 20 points (11 goals, 9 assists) in just 17 games.

Montroy's strong offensive play also extends to last year, when he played for Team CCHL Yzerman at the Eastern Canada Cup, recording 4 points in 6 games.

The Islanders are thrilled to welcome Montroy to the team and look forward to seeing his impact on the ice as he joins the lineup.

We are excited to add Ethan to our team. He is a quality offensive player who will provide scoring, grit & experience to our lineup.

Jim Hulton - Head Coach & GM

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.