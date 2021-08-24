Severe Storms Postpone Monarchs August March

GENEVA, IL -The Southern Division-leading Kansas City Monarchs (59-28) had their August roll slowed by the rains in the western suburbs of Chicagoland Tuesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field against the Kane County Cougars (39-47).

The Cougars led the game 2-0 after two innings when the skies opened, and despite the field being covered, the rains in the area would not slow enough to resume the game.

The two teams will resume the game Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. and play the game to completion, beginning in the third inning. Game two will follow and will be a seven-inning contest. The games can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 3:00 p.m. and the video stream airing on aabaseball.tv.

The Monarchs magic number to clinch the Southern Division of the American Association remains at two. The Monarchs will send out LHP Matt Hall in game one tomorrow then turn to a bullpen day in the opener; they expect to send out RHP and Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week Justin Donatella in the second game.

The Monarchs return home to Legends Field in Kanas City Friday night to face the Houston Apollos in the final homestand of the season in the first game of a three-game weekend series.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visitingmonarchsbaseball.com.

