Final Homestand: Going out with Bangs, Bashes, and Bobbleheads

It ain't over til it's over! The Sioux Falls Canaries have seven more Birdcage Bashes -- seven more opportunities to have the best family fun you'll have all year... maybe even your life! We'll have Superhero Saturday, a Harry Canary Bobblehead Day, and an I Don't Wanna Work Office Space Bash to close the season. We'll give someone a Kansas City Baseball Ticket Package -- 4 tickets to a Royals game + 4 tickets to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum -- and celebrate Negro League Baseball and its history in South Dakota. We have a Game Show Night, Hair Band Hysteria Night, and a Caddyshack Night.

Two more Margarita Mondays, one more Groovy Tunesday, one more Awesome 80's Wednesday, and one more Sunday Family Fun Day, when kids and parents can play catch in the outfield and run the bases after the game. Tickets for kids 12 and under are just $8 for Sunday thru Thursday games, and FREE for kids 4 and under!

Don't forget, we have players signing autographs and taking pictures with fans before every game, plus a Kids Zone playground, bounce house, and basketball area that is supervised-- so mom and dad and grandma and grandpa can enjoy the game with cold beverages in their seats. Have a delicious dinner at the game, as we have Fat Kid philly cheese steaks, Papa John's pizza, burgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers, nachos, popcorn, and other ballpark fare. This is your last chance at magnificent memories, so make it happen and make it count! You won't regret it!

Monday, Aug. 30Â @ 6:45 -- Game Show Night on a Margarita Monday

Come on down!!! During our "show" that goes on during the game, we're going to play different game show... games. Fabulous Canaries-related prizes -- or free beer (your choice) -- will be on the line. We'll have our own mini-versions of the Price Is Right, Name That Tune, and Match Game. Plus, clips of some of the funniest, craziest game show moments in history on our new Daktronics video board. Best of all, you can enjoy all of this withÂ two margaritas for the price of one!Â And bring your kids, becauseÂ tickets for kids age 12 and under are just $8!

Tuesday, Aug. 31Â @ 6:45 - Hair Band Hysteria on a Groovy Tunes-Day

Welcome to The Jungle! And by The Jungle, we mean the Birdcage. We've got fun and games -- and the best hard rock of the 80's to close out our Tuesday "Groovy Tunes-Days" with a (head) bang! We're gonna rock 'n' roll all night to the tunes of KISS, Guns 'n' Roses, Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Twisted Sister, Bon Jovi, Metalica, Whitesnake, Quiet Riot, and more.Â If you're 50 or over, you get a ticket discount, for this night is for the rock of ages! The Kansas City Monarchs will be livin' on a prayer as the Birds rock them like a hurricane! Losing? No, we're not gonna take it anymore! Plus, it'sÂ Nacho Tuesday -- half-priced nachosÂ with the purchase of one order of regular nachos.Â Bring your kids, becauseÂ tickets for kids age 12 and under are just $8!Â It will be nothing but a good time, so how can you resist?!

Wednesday, Sept. 1Â @ 6:45 - Caddyshack Night on an Awesome 80's Wednesday

We're going to give you a little advice: There's a force in the universe that makes things happen. All you have to do is get in touch with it, stop thinking, let things happen, and be the ball. And if you were aÂ ball at The Birdcage, you'd be flying out of the park allÂ night. That's the fun of watching games here. And if you want aÂ hamburger, a cheeseburger, a hot dog, ice cream, and frenchÂ fries -- and any other food we sell -- you'll get everything andÂ like it!Â Hot dogs are just 80 cents with the purchase of anotherÂ hot dog!Â And we'll even give you aÂ free bowl of soupÂ with the purchase of any Canaries hatÂ -- because it will look good on you!Â Bring your kids, becauseÂ tickets for kids age 12 and under are just $8!Â So, we have that going for us... which is nice.

Friday, Sep. 3 @ 6:45 - Negro Leagues Celebration Night

The final Friday Fireworks! A celebration of baseball and South Dakota history! And a chance for you to win a Kansas City Royals and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum prize package! It's all there for just $18! By purchasing an online ticket through our special link (coming soon), that price will get you a lower bowl seat to the game and entry into our drawing for a prize package ofÂ 4 tickets to a remaining Kansas City Royals game of your choice + 4 tickets to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City!

And get ready for an entertaining and educational evening of Negro Leagues Celebration, including videos about Negro Leagues history, South Dakotas connection to it, and displays in our entry area from the South Dakota African-American history museum from right here in Sioux Falls!

Saturday, Sep. 4Â @ 5:45 - Superhero Saturday

It's an imperfect world, but it's the only one we got. Let's put on our capes, carry our shields and swords, and go to infinity and beyond!... or something like that. Whether you're into Superman or Batman or Spiderman or Iron Man or... Thor, we're just happy you're into them, and we'll reward you with aÂ ticket discount if you wear the costume of a superheroÂ to the game. Even Nacho Libre. Especially Nacho Libre! We'll have a best superhero costume contest for a super prize. Plus, a "rescue race." We'll play a few of the best moments in superhero history on our Daktronics videoboardÂ throughout the game, andÂ the University of Sioux Falls pep band will be here to play live tunes, as well!

Sunday, Sep. 5Â @ 1:45 - Harry Canary Bobblehead Day on Sunday Family Fun Day

HOLY COW! After two seasons as the Bard of the Birdcage (and Budweiser), it's time to honor our Lord of Leinenkugel's with a bobblehead in the King of Kona Big Wave'sÂ likeness. To guarantee yours, order online the Harry Canary bobblehead-and-ticket package for $20, or roll the dice and wait for the day of the game at walk-up for the same deal. Harry will be your host for the day, and we'll have the same Sunday Family Fun Day perks:Â Play catch in the outfield before the game from 1-1:30, running the bases after the game, and theÂ Sunday Family 4-Pack --- 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas for just $50, a savings of about $50!

Monday, Sept. 6Â @ 1:45 - I Don't Wanna Work Office Space Bash on a Margari

