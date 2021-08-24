Hasty Cards Solid Start in Cleburne Opener

CLEBURNE - Charlie Hasty limited the Cleburne Railroaders to three earned runs while throwing 118 pitches, but the Sioux Falls Canaries fell 6-1 at The Depot Monday night.

Hasty lasted into the seventh, striking out four without issuing a walk in the series opener. He fell to 2-4 with the loss. Emerson Martinez (1-0) earned the win in relief for the Railroaders after entering for starter Austin Fairchild, who suffered a leg injury on a line drive up the middle by Wyatt Ulrich in the fifth. He induced a 6-3 double play with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth to keep Cleburne ahead 3-0.

Shamoy Christopher recorded two hits for the Canaries, including an RBI single in the ninth. Mike Hart drew his 21st hit-by-pitch of the season and scored on the Christopher base hit. He is now one HBP away from the all-time single season American Association record (22), set by Jake Kahaulelio in 2013.

The Canaries continue the three-game set in Cleburne at 7:06 pm Tuesday. RHP Joey Wagman (1-1, 4.15 ERA) is expected to start for Sioux Falls vs. LHP Michael Gunn (4-4, 5.49 ERA) for Cleburne. The Canaries return to The Birdcage August 30-September 6 to close the season.

