Missoula PaddleHeads

Severe Storm Suspends PaddleHeads Game Wednesday

July 25, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Missoula PaddleHeads News Release


MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads and Billings Mustangs opened play in game 2 of a 6-game set on Wednesday evening. Both teams found the scoreboard over the course of the first 3 innings. When action headed to the bottom of the 4th however, weather conditions took a drastic turn.

Play was suspended with 2 outs in the bottom of the 4th inning Wednesday due to an extremely severe weather event that affected the entire Garden City. The score was 8-6 in favor of the Mustangs at the time of the stoppage. Play will resume from this point in the game at a later date to be determined. Stay tuned to Missoula PaddleHeads social media for a full update on the status of this makeup game.

