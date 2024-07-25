Severe Storm Suspends PaddleHeads Game Wednesday

July 25, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads and Billings Mustangs opened play in game 2 of a 6-game set on Wednesday evening. Both teams found the scoreboard over the course of the first 3 innings. When action headed to the bottom of the 4th however, weather conditions took a drastic turn.

Play was suspended with 2 outs in the bottom of the 4th inning Wednesday due to an extremely severe weather event that affected the entire Garden City. The score was 8-6 in favor of the Mustangs at the time of the stoppage. Play will resume from this point in the game at a later date to be determined. Stay tuned to Missoula PaddleHeads social media for a full update on the status of this makeup game.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 25, 2024

Severe Storm Suspends PaddleHeads Game Wednesday - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.