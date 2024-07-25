PaddleHeads Game Tonight Postponed Due to Power Outage from Storm

July 25, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - Tonight's game between the Missoula PaddleHeads and the Billings Mustangs at Ogren Park Allegiance Field has been postponed due the citywide power outage the Missoula Community is experiencing.

"The storm last night was a significant event for our community that has impacted virtually every resident of our city," explained PaddleHeads President Matt Ellis. "The Missoula PaddleHeads are still without full power at the stadium and we have decided to postpone tonight's game so all of us can focus on helping our neighbors and community clean up from the intense storm. The stadium, despite some damage to some party tents, weathered the high winds pretty well. Our biggest concern right now is getting full power back on to the stadium and those without in the community."

The Missoula PaddleHeads organization is incredibly thankful for your continued support and is keeping all families affected by yesterday's storm in our thoughts during this challenging time. We would also like to thank all of our emergency responders for their hard work during this difficult 24 hours.

The Missoula PaddleHeads have made the following changes to this weekend's schedule to ensure the safety and enjoyment of our fans:

Thursday: There will be no game tonight due to lack of full power in the ballpark.

Friday: PaddleHeads vs. Mustangs - 7:05pm - The game will proceed as scheduled with Wizards and Wands night. However, please note that the post-game fireworks show has been rescheduled to September 6th.

Saturday: PaddleHeads vs. Mustangs - 5:00pm - Completion of yesterday's suspended game. The regularly scheduled game will then begin after a 30-minute break. Fans can participate in trivia night and compete to become the best trivia team in all of Missoula.

Sunday: PaddleHeads vs. Mustangs - 2:05pm - Doubleheader to make up tonight's game and play our regular scheduled game on Sunday. Kids are free for both games!

Ticket Exchange Information:

Anyone who purchased tickets for yesterday's game or tonight's game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value for any remaining Sunday-Thursday regular season game. To exchange tickets, please call our box office at 406-543-3300 or visit us in person.

Contact: Riley Fox, Creative Content and Marketing Mgr. | 406.543.3300 | rfox@gopaddleheads.com

We appreciate your understanding and continued support.

The PaddleHeads are having their best season ever. Single game and group tickets are now available at www.gopaddleheads.com . Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise.

