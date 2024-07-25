Chukars Claim Series Opener against Voyagers

Idaho Falls - The Chukars (24-31,4-3) and Great Falls Voyagers (18-37,2-5) met for the first game of a six-game stand at Melaleuca Field on Tuesday night in front of a crowd of 1,996 on Shelley-Firth Night at the park. The Chukars and Voyagers battled in a pitchers duel for the first few innings before Idaho Falls exploded for 12 runs in the back half of the contest as the good guys cruised to a 14-5 win.

Chukars starting pitcher Brian Williams tossed six solid innings as he earned his 5th win of the campaign, Williams struck out seven and gave up five earned as he set the table for the winning effort.

The Chukars trailed 3-2 after the first three innings as Great Falls' starter Jason Pineda was lucky to make it through the opening stanza in the lead, with the Chukars recording nine base hits while have the just the two runs to show for it.

In the fifth inning though the Chukars put the game to bed...the boys from the Falls splashed out eight runs in the halfway frame with Barrera collecting an RBI double, Shanks an RBI single, Chase Hanson a Sacrifice fly, Anthony Mata an RBI single before Jacob Jablonski smashed a three run homer to cap off the massive innings which put the good guys up 10-3.

In the final three innings the Chukars scored three and the Voyagers grabbed a pair of runs as Idaho Falls strolled to a solid 14-5 win in the series opener to get back above .500 in the second half.

The Chukars and Voyagers meet again Wednesday night at the Luc with Caleb Reyes expected to start for Idaho Falls.

