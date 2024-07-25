Ballers Come Back in 7-6 Victory

DAVIS, Calif. - After a four-run third inning for the Yolo High Wheelers, the Ballers fought back, tying the game in the fifth and grabbing the lead in the sixth. They held on for a 7-6 win, as Chandler David earned his seventh save, moving him into the Pioneer League lead.

The Oakland offense collected 12 hits, with three each from Payton Harden and Dondrei Hubbard. Daunte Stuart pitched in with a couple knocks, including a double in his first professional start.

Both of the Ballers' first two runs scored on defensive miscues by the High Wheelers. A wild pitch in the first and throwing error by Yolo's catcher in the third put Oakland ahead 2-0.

The High Wheelers poured it on in the bottom of the third. Edwin DeLaCruz doubled to start the frame, and Kirkland Banks lined an RBI single to right to bring Yolo within one.

Then, the High Wheelers carried over their two-out production from the previous contest. Alejandro Figueredo delivered a two-run single, and Ed Niemann came through with an RBI single to finish the four-spot.

Hubbard led off the fifth with a double, and Coleton Horner smacked an RBI single up the middle to cut Oakland's deficit to 4-3. A fielder's choice from Brad Burckel evened the score at four.

One inning later, Josh Leslie sliced a go-ahead, RBI triple to right center. Hubbard brought Leslie home with an RBI knock to give the Ballers a 6-4 lead.

Tyler Lozano began the seventh and crushed a foul ball to left that would have been a homer if it went fair. On the very next pitch, he tattooed a solo shot to left field for his fourth bomb of the year.

Derrick Cherry and Braydon Nelson provided some solid pitching out of the bullpen for the Ballers. Cherry earned the win, and Nelson threw two hitless innings.

The High Wheelers gave the Ballers a scare in the ninth. Jose Gonzalez smashed a triple to center, and Figueredo drove him in to get Yolo back within one.

With the tying run at third and two outs, David missed outside with a changeup on a two-strike pitch to Braedon Blackford. But, Oakland successfully challenged the call, and Blackford went down looking.

The Ballers and High Wheelers wrap up a nine-game road series in Davis on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PDT. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

