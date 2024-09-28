Seven Players Added to Monsters Training Camp Roster
September 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that seven players were added to the club's 2024-25 Training Camp Roster, listed below. Full details on Cleveland's 2024-25 Training Camp, including the team's practice schedule at Brunswick Auto Mart Arena in Strongsville, will be announced in the coming days.
Forward Cameron Butler, defensemen Cole Clayton, Corson Ceulemans, and Samuel Knazko, and goaltender Zachary Sawchenko were loaned to Cleveland while the Blue Jackets returned forward Curtis Hall and goaltender Pavel Cajan, both on AHL contracts this season, to the Monsters.
2024-25 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (11) - accurate as of 9/28/24
Forwards (5)
Cameron Butler, Jake Gaudet, Curtis Hall, Stefan Matteau, Justin Pearson
Defensemen (4)
Cole Clayton, Corson Ceulemans, Samuel Knazko, Stanislav Svozil
Goaltenders (2)
Pavel Cajan, Zachary Sawchenko
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2024
- Seven Players Added to Monsters Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- Rangers Assign Three to Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Mason Primeau Signs with Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- More Additions to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Seven Players Added to Monsters Training Camp Roster
- Four Players Added to Monsters Training Camp Roster
- Cleveland Monsters Unveil 2024-25 Promotional Schedule Packed with Fan-Favorite Themes
- Monsters Sign Forward Jake Gaudet to AHL Contract for 2024-25 Season
- Cleveland Monsters Announce Auditions for 2024-25 Ice Patrol and Monsquad