Seven Players Added to Monsters Training Camp Roster

September 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that seven players were added to the club's 2024-25 Training Camp Roster, listed below. Full details on Cleveland's 2024-25 Training Camp, including the team's practice schedule at Brunswick Auto Mart Arena in Strongsville, will be announced in the coming days.

Forward Cameron Butler, defensemen Cole Clayton, Corson Ceulemans, and Samuel Knazko, and goaltender Zachary Sawchenko were loaned to Cleveland while the Blue Jackets returned forward Curtis Hall and goaltender Pavel Cajan, both on AHL contracts this season, to the Monsters.

2024-25 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (11) - accurate as of 9/28/24

Forwards (5)

Cameron Butler, Jake Gaudet, Curtis Hall, Stefan Matteau, Justin Pearson

Defensemen (4)

Cole Clayton, Corson Ceulemans, Samuel Knazko, Stanislav Svozil

Goaltenders (2)

Pavel Cajan, Zachary Sawchenko

