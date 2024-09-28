Phantoms Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

September 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have officially unveiled their debut preseason roster ahead of the team's Training Camp first day on Sunday, September 29 at PPL Center. Phantoms Training Camp is presented by PenTeleData at Ironton Auto Body.

2024-25 Phantoms Training Camp Roster

Lehigh Valley's initial Training Camp Roster is comprised of 31 players total including 18 forwards and nine defensemen along with three goaltenders. Five players are tryout invites from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

There are 16 players who were on the Phantoms last year with 15 other players who are newcomers to the Lehigh Valley. The group also has 17 players who are rookies although some of them appeared for the Phantoms in 2023-24 ahead of their first full professional season in 2024-25.

Returning veterans on the roster include the team's captain, Garrett Wilson, and alternate captain Louie Belpedio.

5 Ethan Samson - D

7 Louie Belpedio - D

9 Sam Sedley - D

10 Matt Brown - F

11 Nick Capone - F

12 Ronnie Attard - D

13 Brendan Furry - F

14 Emile Chouinard - D

16 J.R. Avon - F

17 Garrett Wilson - F

21 Logan Britt - D

22 Rhett Gardner - F

23 Gianfranco Cassaro - D

24 Connor McMenamin - F

25 Matt Miller - F

29 Brock Caufield - F

36 Sawyer Boulton - F

39 Jacques Bouquot - F

46 Lou-Felix Denis - F

55 Xavier Bernard - D

56 Jacob Gaucher - F

57 Mason Primeau - F

59 Tyler Gratton - F

72 Alexis Gendron - F

73 Massimo Rizzo - F

74 Zayde Wisdom - F

76 Matteo Mann - D

91 Elliot Desnoyer - F

31 Parker Gahagen - G

33 Vinnie Purpura - G

80 Keith Petruzzelli - G

Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Training Camp begins on Sunday, September 29.

The Phantoms play their first preseason game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Tuesday, October 1 at PPL Center.

Lehigh Valley will also host the Hershey Bears in preseason action on Saturday, October 5 before concluding the exhibition schedule on the road with a Sunday, October 6 clash at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Opening Night for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms is Saturday, October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack including a Rally Towel giveaway presented by Service Electric.

Phantoms Premier Memberships for the upcoming 2024-25 season are available now. Your year-long membership includes tickets to all Phantoms home games inside PPL Center as well as year-round benefits and experiences exclusive to Premier Members.

