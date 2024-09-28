Rangers Assign Three to Hartford Wolf Pack

September 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forwards Jake Leschyshyn and Alex Belzile and defenseman Ben Harpur to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. The Wolf Pack's 2024 training camp begins on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Leschyshyn, 25, appeared in 47 games as a member of the Wolf Pack during the 2023-24 season. He scored 19 points (8 g, 11 a), the second highest total of his AHL career. During the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, the native of Raleigh, NC, scored six points (5 g, 1 a) in ten games.

His five goals were tops on the club, while his six points were tied for the team lead.

The 5'11", 196-pound forward also appeared in one game with the Rangers. He suited up in the club's game against the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 11, 2024.

Belzile, 33, led the Wolf Pack in scoring a season ago with 50 points (19 g, 31 a) in 61 games played. His 19 goals were good for third on the club, while his 31 assists were tied for third.

The native of St-Eloi, QC, scored three points (1 g, 2 a) in ten Calder Cup Playoff games during the club's run to the Atlantic Division Finals. Belzile's lone goal of the postseason was the overtime game-winner in Game 2 of the Wolf Pack's First Round series against the Checkers.

Harpur, 29, recorded three points (1 g, 2 a) in seven games with the Wolf Pack during the 2023-24 season, his second with the club. Over the course of two seasons, the native of Hamilton, ON, has appeared in 24 games with the Wolf Pack and scored eight points (4 g, 4 a).

In addition to his time in Hartford, Harpur has appeared in 42 games with the Rangers, all during the 2022-23 campaign, and scored six points (1 g, 5 a).

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are presented by Verizon.

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, Oct. 18, at the XL Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

