Mason Primeau Signs with Phantoms

September 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Mason Primeau in action

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed forward Mason Primeau to a one-year AHL contract.

Primeau, 23, is 6-6 center with a lefty shot from Toronto, ON. He spent most of the past three seasons with the Henderson (NV) Silver Knights of the AHL.

Last year with Henderson, Primeau scored two goals with four assists for six points in 44 games. He has played in 133 career AHL games with Henderson scoring 10-18-28. Primeau has also appeared in 18 ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Savannah scoring 5-7-12.

Mason Primeau is the son of former NHL veteran Wayne Primeau who played 774 career games with Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, San Jose, Boston, Calgary and Toronto scoring 69 goals with 125 assists for 194 career points.

He is also the nephew of former Flyers' captain Keith Primeau who played six seasons for Philadelphia from 1999-2006. Keith played 909 career NHL games with Detroit, Hartford, Carolina and Philadelphia scoring 266 goals with 353 assists for 619 points. He also scored the winning goal to end the longest game in modern NHL history with his blast in the fifth overtime against Pittsburgh on May 5, 2000 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mason Primeau is also a cousin of Montreal goaltender Cayden Primeau.

He was a fifth-round selection of the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Primeau played three seasons in the OHL from 2017-20 with the Guelph Storm and North Bay Battalion during a Major Juniors career encompassing 174 games while scoring 31-34-65.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms Training Camp begins on Sunday, September 29.

The Phantoms play their first preseason game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Tuesday, October 1 at PPL Center.

Lehigh Valley will also host the Hershey Bears in preseason action on Saturday, October 5 before concluding the exhibition schedule on the road with a Sunday, October 6 clash at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Opening Night for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms is Saturday, October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack including a Rally Towel giveaway presented by Service Electric.

