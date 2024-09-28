More Additions to Phantoms

September 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have made the following transactions, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

Three players have been placed on Waivers for the purpose of loaning to Lehigh Valley upon clearing waivers this afternoon:

D - Ronnie Attard

D - Louie Belpedio

F - Rhett Gardner

Three players have been assigned to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms:

F - JR Avon

F - Elliot Desnoyers

F - Massimo Rizzo

Two players on AHL contracts have been returned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms today:

F - Brendan Furry

F - Jacob Gaucher

Name - Position, Age, Shot, Hometown (Last Year)

Attard - D, 25, R, White Lake MI (Lehigh Valley/Philadelphia)

Belpedio - D, 28, R, Skokie IL (Lehigh Valley/Philadelphia)

Gardner - C, 28, L, Moose Jaw SK (Lehigh Valley/Philadelphia)

Avon - F, 21, L, Peterborough ON (Lehigh Valley)

Desnoyers - F, 22, L, Saint-Hyacinthe PQ (Lehigh Valley)

Rizzo - F, 23, L, Burnaby BC (Denver-NCAA)

Furry - F, 26, L, Toledo OH (Lehigh Valley)

Gaucher - C, 23, R, Longueui PA (Lehigh Valley)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Training Camp begins on Sunday, September 29.

The Phantoms play their first preseason game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Tuesday, October 1 at PPL Center.

Lehigh Valley will also host the Hershey Bears in preseason action on Saturday, October 5 before concluding the exhibition schedule on the road with a Sunday, October 6 clash at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Opening Night for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms is Saturday, October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack including a Rally Towel giveaway presented by Service Electric.

UPCOMING

Sunday, September 29 - Phantoms Training Camp Opens

Tuesday, October 1 - Preseason Game - Phantoms vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, October 5 - Preseason Game - Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday, October 12 - Opening Night! - Phantoms vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - Rally Towels

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms officially begin the 2024-25 season with Opening Night at PPL Center on October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Phantoms Premier Memberships for the upcoming 2024-25 season are available now. Your year-long membership includes tickets to all Phantoms home games inside PPL Center as well as year-round benefits and experiences exclusive to Premier Members.

