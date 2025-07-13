Seven Mainers Named to All-Star Team

SANFORD, Maine - Today the NECBL announced its all-stars for both the North and South divisions for the 2025 all-star game hosted by the Upper Valley Nighthawks in White River Junction, V.T. Seven Sanford Mainers have been named all-stars. The Mainers along with every league member will have one player that can be voted into the game by fans as well. The game will take place at Maxfield Sports Complex on Monday, July 20.

Three Mainers were named starters for the North division team managed by Shaun McKenna of the Keene SwampBats. Second year Mainer and Maine native Ryan Kolben (UMass) has been named the starting catcher. Kolben is batting .316 with four doubles and a homer. Joining Kolben in the starting lineup are third-basemen Brendan Sencaj (Bentley) and shortstop Trey King (Georgia). Sencaj has seen most of his time in the outfield but has shined at third and at the plate. The Massachusetts native is hitting over .300 at the dish, with four home runs and seventeen RBI's. King rounds out the left side of the infield, he has proven himself to be one of the top defensive infielders across the entire league and has swung a hot bat in recent weeks. The Georgia native boasts a .321 batting average to go along with 12 RBI's.

Two Sanford position players have been named to the all-star team as reserves. Mainers first-basemen Brennan Hudson (Georgia), and third-year Mainer and outfielder Jack Toomey (Boston College). Both Hudson and Toomey have been key parts of the Mainers offense. Hudson is tied for the most homers in the league with six, while Toomey has homered twice, to go along with 16 RBI's.

A duo of Mainers bullpen arms have also been named all-stars. Tyler Longoria (St. Johns), and Nic Melton (UNC Asheville) have been used in and shined in high-leverage situations all year. Longoria has a record of 4-1 on the mound, and a 1.63 era in 11 innings of work to go along with 14 strikeouts. Melton has tossed 15.1 innings, with a 3-1 record and sports one of the lowest era's in the league at 1.17

Luke Jenkins (UNC Greensboro) has been selected as the one Mainer that can get to Upper Valley via a fan vote. The outfielder has shown the ability to track down balls at a high-level and consistently is a hard out for opposing pitchers, striking out just 10 times in 63 at-bats. Stay tuned to Sanford Mainers and NECBL social media this upcoming week to help get Luke to the all-star game.

