Mainers Take Game One of Postseason, 9-1, Over North Adams

August 1, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers defeated the North Adams SteepleCats 9-1 in game one of their North division semi-final series at Goodall Park. The Mainers will look to clinch the series tomorrow, while North Adams will face elimination.

Sanford got spectacular pitching out of their starter Josh Kopetski (Rhode Island). The lefty went six plus innings, struck out three, and allowed a run. The Arundel native has now allowed just one run over his last 24 innings of work.

The game looked like a pitcher's duel early until Sanford got a pair of runs in the third, on a fielder's choice and a sac-fly. The Mainers added two more in the fourth on RBI knocks from Sam Miller (Binghamton), and Zack Kent (Binghamton). Miller finished his night with three singles.

Kopetski exited the game with the bases loaded and no outs in the seventh. Tyler Longoria (St. Johns) entered the game with the Mainers still leading 4-0. Longoria induced a flyout to shallow center, and then allowed a sac-fly to left as North Adams scored their first and only run of the game. With two outs and the bases loaded after a walk, there was a ball blooped into shallow left, Miller charged and made a highlight-reel diving catch to prevent multiple runs from scoring.

Sanford got plenty of insurance with three runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth.

Game Two of the best of three series will be played Saturday night in North Adams. You can catch the game on ESPN+, or 104.3 Seacoast Oldies.

