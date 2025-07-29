Mainers Downed by Vermont, 8-6

July 29, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







MONTPELIER, Vermont - The Sanford Mainers lost the final regular season road game in Montpelier tonight by a score of 8-6 to the Vermont Mountaineers. The game had no playoff implications as the Mainers had already clinched the #2 seed in the North division, while Vermont was out of playoff contention. The loss moved Sanford to 22-21, while Vermont improved to 16-27.

The game featured plenty of offense early on. The Mainers were able to score in the first after some walks, and a Jack Toomey (Boston College) double. A sac-fly from Kellen Strohmeyer (Iowa), and an RBI single from Coleman McGinnis (UNC Asheville) made it 3-0 Mainers, but Vermont answered back with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Vermont would score two more in the second to take the lead and eventually take a 5-4 lead into the fifth. The Mainers tied it at five after a solo home run from Brennan Hudson (Georgia), his team-leading eighth of the summer.

Vermont responded with three in sixth including a two-run homer from Joey Baran (Pittsburgh) to take a 8-5 lead and never look back. Sanford got one in the seventh for their sixth and final run of the game.

Sanford returns to Goodall Park Wednesday night for the regular season home finale against the Danbury Westerners at 6:30.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.